Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jaybird
Jaybird Freedom 2 In-ear Wireless Bluetooth Sport Headphones With Speedfit
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Apple
Overview Jaybird Freedom 2 Bluetooth Sport Headpho... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
The Best Mother's Day Gift For Every Sign
by
Sara Coughlin
More from Jaybird
Jaybird
Jaybird - X3 Sport Wireless In-ear Headphones
$129.99
$59.99
from
Best Buy
BUY
Jaybird
Freedom Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$149.95
from
Apple
BUY
Jaybird
Jaybird Bluebuds X Bluetooth Headphones
$129.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Spirit
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Prepare to look at the world through new eyes on Sunday, when speedy Mercury trines a retrograde Uranus. Our collective need for change encourages us to
by
Venus Australis
Horoscopes
Your September Horoscope, Revealed
There’s a shared spirit of inquiry on September 1, when messenger planet Mercury trines a retrograde Uranus. We’re looking to transform ourselves from
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Virgo In Your Life
It only makes sense that the non-stop rager — also known as Leo season — is directly followed by the calming palate cleanser of Virgo, beginning
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted