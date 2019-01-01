Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Zimmermann

Jasper Ruffle 1 Pc

$425.00$300.00
At Zimmermann
Jasper Ruffle One Piece, from our Summer Swim 17 collection, in Floral printed shiny lycra. Panelled one piece with deep V neckline and mesh ruffles throughout. Adjustable shoulder straps, floral printed mesh panels at waist, lined.
Featured in 1 story
Swimwear Made For Winter Sunshine
by Georgia Murray