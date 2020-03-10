Jāsön

Invigorating Rosewater Hand Soap

Gently cleanse and nourish your skin with JASON Invigorating Rosewater Hand Soap. Infused with nutrient-rich vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5, plus revitalizing rosewater and antioxidant grapefruit extract, our gentle soap moisturizes skin, leaving skin feeling soft, smooth and energized. Our biodegradable formula is made with safe, gentler and effective ingredients and contains no parabens, harsh sulfates, phthalates or petrolatum. It is also not tested on animals. The JASON brand believes in the power of nature's ingredients to improve everyday wellness. We were pioneers of safer, wholesome personal care, and we continue to harness the earth's bounty of botanicals and essentials for blends that refresh and restore. Wellness is our second nature, and it has been since 1959.