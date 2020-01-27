Jāsön

Jason Dandruff Relief Treatment Shampoo

$7.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

JĀSÖN was born in California in 1959 when a group of independent thinkers sought to establish a new kind of personal care for themselves & their families. Taking the name JĀSÖN , which means “Healer” in Greek, they rejected harsh, risky chemicals. Instead, they blended simple, healing ingredients to create soaps & lotions crafted according to the JĀSÖN Code of Honor: 1. Select safe, gentle & effective ingredients 2. Rigorously test every formula to ensure safety & efficacy 3. Never test on animals 4. Constantly innovate & improve. For over 50 years the makers of JĀSÖN products have kept this code & committed themselves to the idea of wholesome personal care solutions that are safe for us, our families, & our planet.-Soothes, heals & eliminates flakes & itchiness -Medicated shampoo that features FDA-compliant d&ruff-control ingredients plus nourishing essential oils of rosemary, olive & jojoba -Contains natural and/or organic ingredients -No animal testing -NO: parabens, sodium lauryl/laureth sulfates, petrolatum, artificial colors or phthalates