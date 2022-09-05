Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Reformation
Jason Blazer
£285.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Zadig & Voltaire
Very Sequins Jacket
BUY
£640.00
Zadig & Voltaire
Divalukky
Sequin High Low Blazer
BUY
£470.00
Wolf & Badger
Urban Threads
Black Glitter Blazer
BUY
£34.00
£65.00
ASOS
Anna Kaci
Sparkle Sequins Jacket
BUY
£39.99
Amazon
More from Reformation
Reformation
Frasier Dress
BUY
£248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Jason Blazer
BUY
£285.00
Reformation
Reformation
Cashmere Polo Sweater
BUY
£150.00
Reformation
Reformation
Provence Silk Dress
BUY
$450.00
Reformation
More from Outerwear
Zadig & Voltaire
Very Sequins Jacket
BUY
£640.00
Zadig & Voltaire
Divalukky
Sequin High Low Blazer
BUY
£470.00
Wolf & Badger
Urban Threads
Black Glitter Blazer
BUY
£34.00
£65.00
ASOS
Anna Kaci
Sparkle Sequins Jacket
BUY
£39.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted