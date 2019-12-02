La Jolie Muse

Jasmine & Ylang Ylang Aromatherapy Scented Candle

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

★ FRAGRANT FUSION - This candle is jam-packed with the decadent scent of ylang-ylang fused with comforting notes of jasmine, chamomile and musk to bring you the ultimate relaxation experience guaranteed by our high-quality products at a fraction of the cost. ★ YLANG-YLANG AROMATHERAPY – Ylang-ylang not only has a delicate, soft and relaxing aroma but is also scientifically proven to act as a stress-reliever which is why it has become a household name and a favorite among aromatherapists. ★ SIZE & BURN TIME – 10oz/284g. Long-lasting burning of 60-80 hours guaranteed to bring you maximized relaxation. ★ 100% SOY WAX - Made using lead-free cotton wicks and premium, soft, highly-refined perfume-grade fragrance oils and pure soy wax to bring you a biodegradable and eco-friendly product that will give you a clean burn and long-lasting hours of aromatic bliss. Paraben and cruelty free! ★ 100% SATISFACTION - We provide full refunds and returns if there are any problems after receiving the product.