"I'm between 14/16 and the xl fit me perfectly! not too tight in the arms or across the chest. the colors in this are great - 70s chic. i wouldn't wear this without tights because it's a bit short. also -- this dress is extremely heavy...nice because it didn't blow up and it was cold the day i wore it but something to note if you have shoulder/back issues, it's not a light dress by any means." - Rent The Runway reviewer