Chantecaille

Jasmine And Lily Healing Mask

$89.00

At Net-A-Porter

Give dry, dull or weather-beaten skin some much-needed TLC with Chantecaille's luxurious cooling mask. This Rose-based formula contains Jasmine, Narcissus and Mimosa Flower waxes that are emollient and softening, Macadamia Oil to moisturize and condition, and nourishing Evening Primrose Oil that's particularly effective for mature complexions. Bisabolol - an active botanical ingredient - has natural anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties and helps to protect from the effects of daily stress.