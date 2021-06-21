Fully

Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk

Best stand up desk on—and for—the planet Our thoughtfully designed Jarvis is everything you could ever want in an adjustable-height desk – and then some. The bamboo we use for our desktops comes from sustainable forests where it's grown without pesticides or fertilizers and matures for five years. To preserve its natural beauty, we apply a tough UV-cured, water-based polyurethane coating. And for our new Dark Bamboo, we've sourced an environmentally-friendly water-based stain that allows the grain to show through. Jarvis’ obsessively designed frame is one of the many reasons it's considered the "best standing desk on the market," according to customers and reviewers alike. It has an industry-leading lifting capacity of 350 lbs, and quickly and quietly adjusts from an impressive top height of 50" to a level low enough for you to sit on the floor. Our Up-down toggle handset leverages natural arm motion for intuitive adjustment, while our upgraded OLED touch programmable handset makes customization easy for your Jarvis. The addition of strengthening gussets and a foot-to-leg connection has increased both side-to-side and front-to-back stability. And we now ship in 100% recyclable and EPE-free packaging, splitting the frame into two boxes to make it much easier to move and unbox. A better workspace: Start with your desk If you want a space where you can feel good in your body and do your best work, the most valuable thing you can do is begin by investing in an adjustable-height desk.