Hermès

Jardin Nomad Eau De Toilette Travel Set

$92.00

Details & Care What it is: An eau de toilette spray gift set with Un Jardin sur la Lagune, Un Jardin sur le Nil, Un Jardin sur le Toit and Le Jardin de Monsieur Li. Fragrance story: Un Jardin sur la Lagune is a secret garden where nature comes into its own again. Woody scents blend with floral notes. The wind carries afar salty notes. Un Jardin sur le Nil is green mango, lotus, calamus and sycamore wood all lie at the heart of this refreshing ode. Un Jardin sur le Toit is a hanging garden, perched on the roof of the house of Hermès, at 24 faubourg Saint-Honoré. An apple tree, a pear tree, a magnolia in the Paris air, along with a few self-seeded imposters, all making up this perfume of light and pleasure, enticing and full of laughter. Le Jardin de Monsieur Li is a place for meditation where strolling is allied to thought, and every step sets the imagination free. Set includes: - Un Jardin sur la Lagune Eau de Toilette (0.5 oz.) - Un Jardin sur le Nil Eau de Toilette (0.5 oz.) - Un Jardin sur le Toit Eau de Toilette (0.5 oz.) - Le Jardin de Monsieur Li Eau de Toilette (0.5 oz.) Made in France Item #7103365