Japanese Small Plate Set Ceramic Cats, Set Of 4

4 kinds of cute cat design small plates measuring 3.94" dia x H0.8" weight:2.17oz./one plate This small plate is a great way to serve sushi sauce and small portions of appetizers Material: Ceramic, Microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe. Lead free. Authentic Mino ware Made in Japan Each of the miniature plates in this set of four has a lovely Japanese Cat design pattern,each measure approx 3.85" diamter. Each of the miniature plate is marked "Mekochigura(ねこちぐら)" in blue on the back. Pretty set of four little plates from Japan. This elegant yet durable fine porcelain is dishwasher safe. They would be so cute in a beautiful, to add to a your collection.