Tuttle Publishing

Japanese Knitting Stitch Bible – By Hitomi Shida (paperback)

$14.59

Buy Now Review It

At Target

In the Japanese Knitting Stitch Bible knitting guru Hitomi Shida shares some of her favorite needlework patterns. Shida's strikingly original designs and variations on every imaginable classic stitch result in intricate patterns that form the basis for beautiful and unique knitted fashions. This is the perfect book for the experienced knitter who is looking for new stitches that yield spectacular results! This Japanese knitting book features a wide range of rewarding and intricate stitches including: cables popcorn stitches twisted stitches edgings and many more...A set of detailed, step-by-step diagrams show you how to execute all the basic stitches. Instructions and diagrams for a series of small projects offer practice working with large patterns, lacy patterns, pattern arrangement and round yokes among other things. The knitting projects include: A classic hat made using large patterns An elegant scarf in lacy patterns The ever-popular fingerless mittens Thick socks that can be made using various patterns A feminine collar using round stitching And much more! This Japanese stitch dictionary represents a whole new adventure for knitters and is sure to become a valued reference for experienced knitters.