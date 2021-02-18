KoloHouseShoes

Japanese Handmade House Shoes

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Our update of the Japanese house shoe. In traditional Japanese culture it’s customary to remove your shoes before entering the home. Instead, you wear house shoes slippers which provide cozy comfort and floor protection. We like these house shoes because they are are not only crazy comfortable, but also easy to care for (machine-washable on gentle), travel-friendly (they roll up into compact balls) and fully reversible. This collection features a crazy cozy woolly fabric on one side. These are a perfect gift for the frequent traveler or as a home warming. DETAILS: Exclusive Reversible fabric Hand-sewn in Japan Machine-washable Can be rolled up for easy packing Self-adhesive grippers included for traction Outer material: Cotton 75%, polyester 25% Lining: 100% polyester Filling: 100% polyester Rib Knit: 98% cotton, 2% polyurethane SIZING: Women who wear sizes: 6-8 should select Medium 8-10 should select Large 10-12 should select X-Large Men who wear sizes: 5-7 should select Medium 7-9 should select Large 9-11 should select X-Large Please note that sizing will also depend on fabric. Size up if you would like to wear with socks.