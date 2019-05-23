Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Everlane
Japanese Go Weave Slip Dress
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
Japanese Go Weave Slip Dress
Featured in 1 story
How To Buy Sophie Turner's Wedding Silk Jumpsuit
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
F.A.S.
Dalia Dress
$146.00
from
Tictail
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Alice + Olivia
Hailee Ribbed Cowl-neck Sweaterdress
$298.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Wonderland Floaty Dress
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Giamba
Embroidered Maxi T-shirt Dress
$227.80
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Everlane
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Washable Silk Wrap Top - Cider
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Oversized Linen Blazer - Bone
$170.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Form Bag
$235.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted