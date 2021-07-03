Murdoch Books

Japanese Food Made Easy

$39.99 $30.95

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

Step-by-step recipes and expert guidance on preparing healthy Japanese home cooking. Japanese home cooking is simple - no need for the difficult techniques or hard-to-find produce sometimes used in restaurants. All you need are the well-selected ingredients and seasonings that elevate a dish to something truly special. Japanese Food Made Easy showcases favourite recipes such as ramen, gyoza, teriyaki and tonkatsu, as well as Japanese dishes generally eaten at home, such as grilled peppers with bonito flakes, kakiage fritters and homemade fried tofu. You'll discover how to make your own teriyaki sauce, tonkatsu sauce, miso dressing and shichimi togarashi (seven chilli mix) - these homemade versions are a healthier alternative to store-bought and will bring instant flavour to the simplest dish. There are also recipes for making dashi broth, sushi or sashimi from scratch, for those who want to try making more traditional Japanese food. About the Author Aya Nishimura is a Japanese-born Food Stylist/Home Economist. She is a fully qualified chef and has been working for top London restaurants and catering companies for many years http://www.ayanishimura.com/. Her clients include Jamie Magazine, Ocado magazine, Sainsbury's magazine, Waitrose kitchen, The Guardian, The Observer, The Telegraph, House & Garden UK, White Company and ASK.