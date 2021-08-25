Jao

Jao Hand Refresher

98.5% natural, multipurpose Jao Refresher™ is an instant disinfectant and aromatherapy boost in one. Awarded the Elle Green Star Award for Best Hand Sanitizer, it kills germs and freshens hands with Ethyl Alcohol (less drying) and our very own blend of antiseptic essential oils: Lavender, Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Geranium and Sage. We combine Chamomile and Calendula with natural cosmetic moisturizers so it will not dry out your hands. We do not use Triclosan or Bezalkonium Chloride, which are bad for the environment. Leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed - an instant skin cooler, body pick-me-up.