Kendra Scott

January Capricorn Charm Necklace Set

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kendra Scott

Details To the firecracker Capricorn born in January - walk through life with purpose. Pay an on-trend tribute to your birth month and astrological sign with the January Capricorn Charm Necklace Set. Both personal and playful, this charm necklace set features our Berry Glass, double-sided Capricorn Coin, and Star charms. Each charm on the January Capricorn Charm Necklace Set comes with a custom removable bail that's been fitted with a steel spring. • Size: 28"L chain Capricorn Coin • Size: 1.18"L, removable Small Heptagon Frame • Size: 0.37"L, removable • Material: berry glass Starburst charm • Size: 0.59"L, removable Please note: Each charm and base is packaged individually. Minor assembly required. Removable bail included. Shop All Charms