January 2020 Daily Planner: Palm Beach

Make every day feel like a tropical vacation at a fabulous beach resort! Inspired by the iconic palm patterns that are the hallmark of grand island style, Palm Beach features lush leaves on a pale blue sky. This stylish and functional daily planner helps can help you tackle your busy days with intention and get more done - with ease and style. Planner dated January 2020 through December 2020 Signature Today & To-Do page format combines your daily schedule and to-do list on one page Includes two FREE gold foil sticker sheets and a bookmark ruler It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and unable to make progress on your goals. Day Designer®, the original daily planner, is a simple system created to help you manage your schedule and tackle your to-do list. More than a productivity planner, this is the best time management tool to help you get organized. This is the perfect 2020 planner for students, teachers, moms, busy women, or anyone who wants to live an intentional life.