Cinq à Sept

Janin Cuffed Pants

$365.00

Buy Now Review It

At Neiman Marcus

cinq a sept "Janin" crepe pants with utility details and self-tie cuffs Approx. 25.75" inseam Mid rise sits high on hip Pintuck front Side patch pockets Back welt pockets Relaxed, straight legs Ankle length Triacetate/polyester Lining: Polyester/spandex