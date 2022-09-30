United States
Urban Outfitters
Janet Sheer Lace Blouse
$69.00$34.99
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 69569648; Color Code: 001 Sheer lace blouse from UO with ruffled long sleeves. Slim fitting and cropped above the waist with a plunging neckline and a tie-front construction. Topped with ruffle trim at the neckline and a split hem at the front. Urban Outfitters exclusive. Content + Care - 100% Nylon - Hand wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Black is 5’10" wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Chest: 33" - Length: 21.5"