Add some playful, nautical style to your everyday wardrobe with the Janet sailor tee from TEXTILE. Made soft and breathable 100% cotton, this tee has a classic striped pattern all over and a Venezia graphic on front (Venezia being Italian for Venice). The 3/4 sleeves add a'70s vibe, while a ribbed crew neckline and a straight hem complete the striped tee. Throw it on over some flared jeans and sandals for a chic and comfortable ensemble that's perfect for days spent outside in the sunshine. This T-shirt is available in assorted colors.