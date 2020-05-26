SIDWAY

Janet Halter

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sidway

The Janet is practical, but sexy. Features an adjustable band, a gold hook sash ties at the shoulders, and a hidden extra layer of fabric at the cups for added coverage + support for the ladies. The cups can be gathered for less coverage or worn open to accommodate up to a D cup. Composition & Care: 76% Nylon, 24% Elastane Hand wash cold. Lay flat to dry. Rinse after contact with saltwater or chlorine. Please reconnect your Instagram account