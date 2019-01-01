Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jane West
The Weekender
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jane West
Featured in 1 story
23 Stylish Ways To Get High
by
Sarah Jacoby
More from Trends
Health Trends
Antinatalism: The Popular Reddit Movement To Stop Procreation
In the August issue of Elle, the singer Miley Cyrus revealed how she feels about having kids in the future. "We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Can You Take CBD If You're Trying To Get Pregnant?
Acupuncture. Hypnosis. Essential oils. Meditation. Diet cleanses. When you're trying to get pregnant, there's no shortage of holistic treatments that
by
Cory Stieg
Kylie Jenner
This Is Kylie Jenner's Best Parenting Advice
One can only imagine what it was like growing up with Kris Jenner as your mother. Beyond the wild antics and "you're doing amazing, sweetie" support,
by
Cory Stieg
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted