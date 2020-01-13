Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Dresses
Anthropologie Anthropologie
Jane Textured Babydoll Tunic
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
In a classically feminine silhouette, this textured tunic can be styled with sneakers, loafers, and kitten heels alike.
Need a few alternatives?
Pretty Darling
Asymmetric Sleeve Jacquard Midi Dress
$70.00
$48.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Plus-size Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
from
Mango
BUY
Maeve
Melissa Tiered Tunic
$140.00
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Long Sleeve Button Through Maxi Tea Dress With Splits
$60.00
$42.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Anthropologie Anthropologie
Anthropologie Anthropologie
Sakara Faux Leather Joggers
$150.00
$44.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie Anthropologie
Preston Utility Jumpsuit
$160.00
$49.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie Anthropologie
Josie Cardigan
$140.00
$59.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie Anthropologie
Bias Slip Dress
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Dresses
Pretty Darling
Asymmetric Sleeve Jacquard Midi Dress
$70.00
$48.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Plus-size Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
from
Mango
BUY
Maeve
Melissa Tiered Tunic
$140.00
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Long Sleeve Button Through Maxi Tea Dress With Splits
$60.00
$42.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted