Kayu

Jane Rattan Clutch

£236.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER.COM. Kayu's 'Jane' clutch is handcrafted by artisans from white rattan to resemble a shell, and would make a sweet gift for the bride-to-be with a tropical wedding on the horizon. Designed especially for us, this playful bag is lined in blue cotton and embroidered with 'Something Blue.' It's sized for just the special day necessities (think lipstick and spare bobby pins) and will be her favourite honeymoon accessory - after her new ring, of course.