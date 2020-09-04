Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jane Dottie Vintage
Jane Dottie Vintage C’est La Vie Claw Clip
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jane Dottie Vintage
Perfect for half up hair dos, our C'est La Vie hair clips are reminiscent early 90's.
More from Jane Dottie Vintage
Jane Dottie Vintage
"brontë" Satin Scrunchie
$12.00
from
Jane Dottie Vintage
BUY
Jane Dottie Vintage
Pearl Hair Clip Set
$8.00
from
Jane Dottie Vintage
BUY
Jane Dottie Vintage
Wave Claw Clip
$10.00
from
Jane Dottie Vintage
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted