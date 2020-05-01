Jamie Beck

Jamie Beck Day Twenty-five Poster

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jamie Beck

Day 25 #isolationcreate Are we halfway there yet?... is it weird that I kind of don’t want it to end now? Not yet... I have so many more ideas I want to photograph! I guess that answers one of the questions I asked myself when I started this project 25 days ago: will I run out of things to photograph? Will I burn out? Quite the opposite! I wish I could shoot more. The more I create, the more ideas I find, the more surprises await to be discovered. Today one of my favorite shopkeepers in town @lamaisondinesenprovence did just that, surprised me by dropping off the most breathtaking peonies from her garden and all the sudden my day took a wild turn into intoxicating pink ruffles and a little black beetle I named Didier. 🌸💕 Merci beaucoup @lamaisondinesenprovence pour ce gentil geste. J'espère faire beaucoup plus de photos avec vos fleurs avant qu'elles n'expirent. Ils sont exquis!