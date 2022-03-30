Fleur du Mal

James Lace-trimmed Washed Silk-satin Mini Skirt

$295.00

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Fleur du Mal's ready-to-wear designs are just as feminine and chic as the brand's popular lingerie. This 'James' skirt is cut from washed silk-satin for a figure-skimming fit and falls to a split mini hem that's trimmed with delicate lace. When you're not wearing it at home with the matching camisole, style it with a blouse and sandals for nights out. Size & Fit Fits small to size, take one size larger than normal Those with a curvy figure may wish to take a further size up Mini-length, designed to be worn at the waist Particularly short in length Lightweight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size Small View size guide Details & Care Navy washed silk-satin, midnight-blue lace Concealed zip fastening along side 100% silk; trim: 60% cotton, 20% polyamide, 20% elastane Dry clean Designer color: Deep Slate Small to size. See Size & Fit notes. This item has been imported