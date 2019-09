Tibi

James Embellished Checked Woven Blazer

£770.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Tibi's clothes are loved by influencers and industry insiders because of how effortlessly stylish they are. Woven with plenty of wool, this 'James' blazer has a silver ant embellishment on the collar that demonstrates Amy Smilovic's playful approach to design. Wear it over a hoodie or simple tank.