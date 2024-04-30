Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Retrofete
James Coated Denim Mini Dress
$345.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Retrofete
Need a few alternatives?
Ramy Brook
Davina Paillette Coverup Dress
BUY
$395.00
Ramy Brook
free-est
Made Me Smile Mini
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Frankies Bikinis
Carlotta Lace Mini Dress
BUY
$170.00
$180.00
Revolve
Oseree
Lace Minidress
BUY
$213.00
$355.00
mytheresa
More from Retrofete
Retrofete
Nora Coat
BUY
$1298.00
Revolve
Retrofete
Anna Cowl Evening Dress
BUY
$595.00
Retrofete
Retrofete
Bridgette Veil
BUY
$495.00
Revolve
Retrofete
Amelio Teddy Skirt
BUY
$172.00
$215.00
Farfetch
More from Dresses
ASOS DESIGN
Pleated Metallic Dobby Chiffon Wrap Button Detail Dress
BUY
£48.00
£56.00
ASOS
River Island
Crochet Fringe Hem Bodycon Midi Dress
BUY
£60.00
River Island
Tout a Coup
Ruffled Shirt Dress
BUY
£86.00
Farfetch
Eloquii
Twisted Neck Satin Maxi Dress
BUY
$118.96
$169.95
Eloquii
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted