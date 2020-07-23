SheaMoisture

Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-in Conditioner

$13.49

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

SheaMoisture's Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner softens and detangles hair while controlling frizz. Perfect for those who regularly color, straighten, perm or heat style their hair, as well as kinky, curly or wavy natural styles. Formulated with Jamaican Black Castor Oil and certified organic Shea Butter to nourish, moisturize and support elasticity so hair resists breakage when detangling. Conditioners provide a protective layer that improves the appearance of split ends. Peppermint stimulates the scalp for an invigorating experience.