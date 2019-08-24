Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Araceli Beauty

Jalisco Eyes Palette

$28.00
At Araceli Beauty
Our Agave-infused, highly pigmented and ultra creamy eyeshadows blend and apply effortlessly. These shadows are completely safe for eye wear. Horchata – Soft beige matte Sombrero – Warm peachy-brown matte Tequila – Soft peachy shimmer. Shots anyone? Amor - Bold coppery shimmer Corazón – Muchos rojo matte Café – Hold the creamer please? matte
Featured in 1 story
Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands To Support Right Now
by Thatiana Diaz