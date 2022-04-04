United States
Reformation
Jaime Denim Dress
$178.00
At Reformation
Jaime Denim Dress $178 Get there late. The Jaime is a sleeveless, denim mini dress with a v neckline. It features functional, center front snaps and a finished hemline. This dress has an easy fit throughout, but still has a cute shape to it. Our circular Ref Jeans are made from fabric scraps that could’ve been trash but instead turned into really cute stuff. They’re also 100% recyclable because jeans this good deserve to be around forever.