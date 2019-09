Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Jaguar Shorts Crisp Check

£165.62

Buy Now Review It

At Shop Super Street

The Maryam Nassir Zadeh Jaguar Shorts are a high waisted checkered short. Made of poly they feature tonal stitching through out and elasticated waist. Materials: 88% Polyester, 12% Elastane Made in USA Size: US 0-6 Fit: True to size, but if you'd like a more relaxed fit size up