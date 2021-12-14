Desmond & Dempsey

Jaguar-print Pajama Set

$212.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Desmond & Dempsey jaguar-print pajama set Time to put the 'beauty' back into 'beauty sleep' with this pajama set from Desmond & Dempsey. In a jaguar print and a soft, cotton construction, this piece is sure to help you snooze in style. Go get those z's. Featuring spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, a relaxed shape, an elasticated waistband, a wide leg, a long length and a jaguar print. Composition Cotton 100% washing instructions Machine Wash Designer Style ID: JagWideLegTrouserandJagCami