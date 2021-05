Open edit

Jagger Kitten Heel Sandal

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Slender straps and a toe loop top a sharply cut square-toe sandal that sits neatly on a kitten heel for understated retro vibes. 1 1/2" heel (size 8.5) Synthetic upper, lining and sole Imported Women's Shoes Item #6157271