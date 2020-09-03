Jade Yoga

Jade Yoga Voyager Natural Rubber Yoga Mat 68″ 1.5mm

$39.95

The Jade Yoga Voyager Yoga Mat is perfect for the traveling yogi. The extra-thin and foldable mat packs easily in any yoga bag, weekender, or suitcase so it can go with you everywhere and anywhere. Features Travel yoga mat. Jade Yoga logo patch at corner. Ultra-thin and lightweight. Folds or rolls for easy travel. Natural rubber for durability and a non-slip performance. Contains no PVCs or other ozone depleting substances. Sustainable yoga mat with emissions-free manufacturing. For every mat sold, Jade Yoga will plant a tree. For every Saffron mat sold, Jade Yoga will donate $5 to autism causes. Details Colors: Blue, Olive Green, Purple, Saffron Style Features: Travel Grip Type: Grip Thickness: 1.5mm/ 1/16 inch Mat Structure: Open Cell Dimensions: 24" x 68" Weight: 1.5 lbs. Care: Hand wash with mild soap and warm water; hang or lay flat to dry out of direct sunlight. Country of Origin Made in the USA.