Jade Yoga

Jade Travel Yoga Mat

$64.95

Buy Now Review It

NATURAL RUBBER: Jade Yoga mats provide a superior level of traction. We use natural rubber which has a much stronger grip and more cushion than any of the synthetic rubbers on the market (PVC, PER, TPE, EVA). BRING IT EVERYWHERE: Jade Yoga Travel Mat is great for yogis on-the-go. The Jade Yoga Travel Mat easily folds up to fit in your tote bag, carry-on, or backpack, allowing you to take your practice everywhere! SUSTAINABLE: As Jade Yoga mats come from trees, we decided to give back by planting a tree for every mat sold. With Trees for the Future, we have done just that, planting over one million trees since 2006.e SUPERIOR QUALITY FOR LONG-LASTING PRODUCTS: Jade Yoga mats are designed to utilize only high-quality materials to ensure outstanding performances and long-lasting products. MADE IN AMERICA: All of our mats are made in the United States. "American-made" to us means quality and assurance, giving us much more control over the materials used in our products and the production process from start to finish.