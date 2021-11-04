Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
BAIMEI
Jade Roller & Gua Sha
$19.95
$14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
muscle tension relief, reduce facial puffiness and help your skin look fresh; firm your skin and make it look dewy and lifted
Need a few alternatives?
Brüush
Electric Toothbrush
BUY
C$79.00
Brüush
BAIMEI
Jade Roller & Gua Sha
BUY
$14.99
$19.95
Amazon
Beauty Bay
The Rose Quartz Gua Sha
BUY
£12.00
Beauty Bay
Bambaw
Reusable Make Up Remover Pads Pack Of 16
BUY
£10.12
£13.50
Boots
More from BAIMEI
BAIMEI
Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
BUY
$14.99
$19.99
Amazon
BAIMEI
Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha
BUY
$14.99
$19.95
Amazon
More from Tools
Brüush
Electric Toothbrush
BUY
C$79.00
Brüush
BAIMEI
Jade Roller & Gua Sha
BUY
$14.99
$19.95
Amazon
Beauty Bay
The Rose Quartz Gua Sha
BUY
£12.00
Beauty Bay
Bambaw
Reusable Make Up Remover Pads Pack Of 16
BUY
£10.12
£13.50
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted