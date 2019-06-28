Pretty Secrets

Jade Padded Multiway Blush Underwired Bra

£15.00

New this season - the Jade padded, multiway, bra is an essential addition to your lingerie collection! Featuring a pretty lace trim to the cups and centre front. Underwired for optimum support, with moulded padded cups to enhance your natural shape. The detachable straps make this bra incredibly versatile and easy to wear, meanwhile the hook-and-eye fastening and adjustable straps allow for a perfect custom fit. Can be worn conventionally, strapless, cross-back, halter neck or asymmetrically - the choice is yours!