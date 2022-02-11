Hanifa

Jade Linen Pants

$119.00

Hanifa

Tailored from linen with just the right amount of stretch. Make yours a power suit, a Hanifa swim cover up or your favorite wide leg pants. Hand Wash or dry clean only Invisible zipper in the back Front pockets Bright lime is a double linen material SIZE CHART SIZE XS S M L XL 1XL 2XL WASIT 26" 28" 30" 32" 34" 36" 38" HIP 37" 39" 41" 43" 45" 47" 49" INSEAM 34 5/8" 34 7/8" 35 1/8" 35 3/8" 35 5/8" 35 7/8" 36 1/8'