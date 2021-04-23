Mei Apothecary

Jade Gua Sha Facial Massage Beauty Tool

Description Elevate your skincare routine with the Mei Apothecary Jade Gua Sha Facial Massage Beauty Tool. Gua sha is an ancient beauty ritual that has been practiced for centuries, starting with Chinese royalty. It is the perfect complement to any serum, oil, moisturizer or mask. Our Jade Gua Sha Facial Massage Beauty Tool The Jade Gua Sha Facial Massage Beauty Tool is shaped to allow you to reach every corner of the face. Suitable for all skin types, this gua sha tool leaves your skin feeling lifted and firmed. Jade is detoxifying and known as the stone of harmony. HOW TO USE: First, apply serum or moisturizer to clean skin. Follow with the below facial massage movements. The tool should be held flat against the skin. Step 1: Beginning at the center of the forehead, scrape outwards towards the ear. Repeat on both sides. Step 2: Scrape upwards and outwards along the brow bone. Follow by very gently gliding the tool from the inner corner of the eye towards the temple. Step 3: Next, glide the tool along the cheeks and cheekbones, starting at the nose and scraping outwards towards the ear. Step 4: To contour the jaw, glide the tool from the chin to the ear. Focus on the ear area to release facial tension. Normal Skin Recommended for Normal Skin.