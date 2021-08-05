Zove beauty

Jade Gua Sha

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zove beauty

Enjoy Free Linen Bags with all of our Jade Gua Sha :) 100% Genuine Aventurine Jade Gua Sha - Regular Usage Can Help With: Promoting Lymphatic Drainage Reducing Puffiness Increasing Blood Circulation Improving Product Absorption (use over facial oils / masks / creams) Grab our Jade Facial Roller & Gua Sha Set here for Free Shipping Australia Wide Want a Mix of Rose & Jade? Save $9 & get Free Shipping with our Limited Edition x 3 Pack Bundle here How To Use & When: Read Instructions & Watch our How-To Videos here Months of research have gone into this thoughtfully sourced, handcrafted Gua Sha tool - incorporate this into your daily routine for not just glowing & beautiful skin, but also to help with any facial or jaw muscle tension! Your Premium Gua Sha tool will come in a travel friendly linen pouch. Is there a difference between Jade & Rose Quartz? We believe that both of them work the same; customers typically choose them according to their colour preference, or affinity to different stones or crystals. We focus on educating you around the physical benefits of the tools. Due to the natural formation of the materials, no two pieces are the same! Each individual piece will be unique to you and colours may vary between pieces.