Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Anemone Swim
Jade Green Balconette Underwire Bikini Top
$145.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anemone Swim
Sensitivecosystem certified, all materials are UV protected UPF 50+, fully lined Adjustable straps Hook-and-eye closure Underwire Composition: 72% polyamide, 28% elastane Machine washable Made in Los Angeles
Featured in 1 story
20 Underwire Swimsuits To Add To Your Rotation
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Old Navy
Bralette Swim Top
$19.98
$18.00
from
Old Navy
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Plus
Bikini Bottoms High Waist
$17.98
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Ookioh
Monaco Bottom
$49.00
from
Ookioh
BUY
DETAILS
Ookioh
Oslo Top
$49.00
from
Ookioh
BUY
More from Anemone Swim
DETAILS
Anemone Swim
Plunging One Piece
$235.00
from
Anemone Swim
BUY
DETAILS
Anemone Swim
Navy High Waisted Cheeky Bottom With Floral Embroidery
£150.07
from
Anemone Swim
BUY
DETAILS
Anemone Swim
Navy Balconette Underwire Bikini Top
£111.62
from
Anemone Swim
BUY
DETAILS
Anemone Swim
Navy Balconette Underwire Bikini Top
$145.00
from
Anemone Swim
BUY
More from Swimwear
DETAILS
Oseree
Metallic Silver Lumiere One-shoulder Swimsuit
£180.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
BlueBella
Bluebella Mawson Wired Swimsuit
£46.00
£29.90
from
Simply Be
BUY
DETAILS
Boohoo Plus
Plus Animal Tie Waist Plunge Front Swimsuit
£20.00
£16.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
DETAILS
EVANS
Pink Floral Print Panelled Swimsuit
£38.00
£30.40
from
Evans
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted