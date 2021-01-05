Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Herbivore
Jade Facial Roller
£26.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Beauty
Jade Facial Roller
Need a few alternatives?
StackedSkincare
Cryotherapy Ice Roller
$24.00
from
StackedSkincare
BUY
TRESemmé
Salon Professional Volume Rollers
£24.99
£19.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Skin Gym
Rose Quartz Gua Sha
$32.00
from
Credo
BUY
Skin Gym
Rose Quartz Mini Facial Roller Workout Set
$28.00
$22.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Herbivore
Herbivore
Self Love Facial Ritual Kit
$58.00
$45.82
from
Herbivore
BUY
Herbivore
De-puff + Glow Travel Size Set
$29.00
from
BUY
Herbivore
Rose Quartz Facial Roller
£36.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Herbivore
Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Tools
GHD
Platinum+ Hair Straightener
£189.00
from
GHD
BUY
Vanity Planet
Raedia Facial Cleansing Brush
$129.99
$29.60
from
Vanity Planet
BUY
NuFACE
Mini Facial Toning Device
£167.00
£125.25
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Yves Durif
Vented Hairbrush
$60.00
$48.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted