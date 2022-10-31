goop

Made exclusively for goop. Yoni eggs harness the power of energy work, crystal healing, and a Kegel-like physical practice. Insert the egg into your vagina and feel the connection with your body by squeezing and releasing the egg. More on how to use: Step one: Wash your egg with soap and water. After, place it in hot (i.e. recently boiled) water for about 10 minutes. Let it cool. Step two: Gently insert the egg into your vagina—like you would a tampon—the slightly larger side of the egg first. Work your pelvic floor—and feel the connection with your body—by squeezing and releasing the egg. You might begin with a 10-15 minute session, if comfortable. Build up a practice if it brings joy and well-being to you. Until next time: Clean your egg after use and before using again. Keep it in or on a space that is sacred to you or has good vibes. Nephrite jade Length: 1.57", Width: 1.18" Eggs are pre drilled for string add-on; we recommend using unwaxed dental floss