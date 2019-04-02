Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Justine Clenquet
Jade Earrings
$130.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Opening Ceremony
The Jade Earrings from Justine Clenquet are a pair of palladium-dipped brass hoops that feature jade-colored Swarovski fringe. Brass dipped in palladium Swarovski crystal fringe Handmade Hoops Nickel-free Made in France
Featured in 1 story
8 Jewelry Trends That Will Be Big This Spring
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
J.Crew
Triangle Crystal Earrings
$38.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Pastel Mirror Drop Earrings
$28.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Shaky Disc Earrings
$75.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu Frost for J.Crew
Harvest Moon Earrings
$115.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Justine Clenquet
DETAILS
Justine Clenquet
Kiko Necklace
$95.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Justine Clenquet
Jade Earrings
£104.93
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Justine Clenquet
Curt Earrings
$85.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Justine Clenquet
Kyle Earrings
£60.00
£30.00
from
Justine Clenquet
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted