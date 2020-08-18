Chakrubs

The Indian Jade - Slim is made from pure green aventurine, which is thought to be the luckiest of all crystals. This precious stone instills a sense of optimism and zest for life, allowing one to move forward with confidence and embrace change. Its gentle green color resonates with the heart chakra and it can be used for harmonizing the emotional body and attracting love. It enhances creativity and motivation, encouraging perseverance in maneuvering through life’s obstacles. Green aventurine is known for helping to release old patterns, habits, and behaviors so that new growth can take place. The Indian Jade - Slim can specifically assist with: Dissolving nervousness, anger, irritation, and everyday stress Calming chaotic thoughts and grounding one’s energy Soothing emotional wounds and allows for the release of unhealthy relationships and heartache Providing a reaffirming energy during times of upheaval or distress Balancing solar and lunar energy Releasing attachment to outcome and allowing one to be present for experiences Enhancing romantic relationships, especially those later in life Resolving blockages and rebalancing the heart chakra Materials & Weight: 100% natural green aventurine crystal Weight: 0.5 lb Measured Flat: 7” long and 1.33” wide Circumference: 2.5” small end and 3.5” large end Arrives in a keepsake box Chakrubs do not require batteries 100% natural - does not contain chemicals or artificial treatment Smooth surface Relieves muscular and emotional tension *Color and size variations may occur because they are hand shaped and made out of pure green aventurine. Slight imperfections in the crystal are normal as they are hand polished and shaped without dyes or chemicals. *All sales final