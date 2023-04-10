Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Reformation
Jacqui Cashmere Sweater Vest
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Laura Rib-knit Sweater Vest
BUY
$48.37
$129.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
H&M
Rib-knit Sweater Vest
BUY
$12.99
$6.99
H&M
Free People
Santa Monica Vest
BUY
$68.00
Free People
Levi's
Baby Blue Sweater Vest
BUY
$79.50
Levi's
More from Reformation
Reformation
Bryony Dress
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Frankie Silk Dress Es
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer
BUY
$268.00
Reformation
Reformation
Petra Cylinder Heel
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
More from Sweaters
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Laura Rib-knit Sweater Vest
BUY
$48.37
$129.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
H&M
Rib-knit Sweater Vest
BUY
$12.99
$6.99
H&M
Free People
Santa Monica Vest
BUY
$68.00
Free People
Levi's
Baby Blue Sweater Vest
BUY
$79.50
Levi's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted