Ganni

Jacquard Wrap Dress

$250.00 $100.00

Buy Now Review It

Mini wrap dress in structured metallic jacquard, featuring sculptured balloon sleeves and buttoned detail at the back and cuffs. Fits true to size Wrap-around design with a slim-fit shape Lightweight, structured, non-stretch fabric Adjustable elastic waistband The model is 172-177 cm/ 5'7"-5'9" and wearing a size 36